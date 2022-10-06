SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is officially underway in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley. Check out the haunted houses that will be open in the area for Halloween:

Oct. 14

Fort Concho After Dark

Fort Concho will be hosting Fort Concho After Dark from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those that attend will hear the tragic death of Edith Grierson, the story of Annetta Bishop, the Merriam family, and more. The Officers Quarters 1, hospital and other buildings on site will also be open for some paranormal investigation as well. Tickets: General Public – $10 Fort Concho Members – $8 For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Fort Concho website. Space is limited.



Oct. 21

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp William is being hosted by the Volunteer Services Council on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. This nightmare maze will have you jumping at every turn.

Those that are not sure if they can handle the scare can attend the scardey cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The maze will be open until 12 a.m. Tickets are $15 per person



Circle S Acres Haunted Corn Maze

The haunted corn maze will be taking place on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 7305 Bean Rd. San Angelo, TX 76905

Tickets: $2 to enter the property Corn Maze Prices: $8 for adults $5 for children Two and under are free The $2 admission fee is included with the corn maze

Circle S is open: Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Circle S Acres website.

Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat with Pearson’s Painting LLC

Join in the fun at San Angelo’s first Zombie Maze and Trick or Treat at Pearson’s Painting. This event will be open with vendors, food and more from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Oct. 22

Oct. 23

“Field of Screams” (Labyrinth)

“Field of Screams” Labyrinth, presented by Wilson Remodels and Construction Co., will hold its soft opening on Oct. 23rd at 4071 Mercedes St in San Angelo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a $13 donation for entry with a signed waiver at the door. Strobe lights will be used. The haunted house will also be open from Oct. 27 through 29 and Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. A raffle will also be ongoing. Tickets for the raffle are on sale at De Nail Spa and Reynas Tacos.



Oct. 27

Halloween with a Y

The YMCA will be hosting its largest event of the year at 6:30 p.m. The community is welcome to join the Halloween at the Y for a safe, community-engaging night with fun activities like a haunted house and Trick or Treat Ally.

Oct. 28

Halloscream 7 “A Nightmare on 6th Street” at the Olde Park Hotel

Michael Meyers will be returning to the Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger for the Hallowscream 7 “A Nightmare on 6th Street” on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The hotel invites the public to get their name on what Halloscream waitlist and pay ahead by purchasing their tickets online for $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.



Oct. 29

Oct. 31

