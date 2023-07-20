SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The biggest music festival in San Angelo is just a few days from kicking off. Here is what you need to know if you plan to catch great country artists from July 27 through July 29, according to Wild West Fest:

What can you bring?

Are you planning to take something with you to sit and relax during the shows? Lawn chairs and blankets will be allowed into the venue along with strollers, sunscreen, clear bags and purses.

No large backpacks, purses, or bags will be permitted. Bags that are allowed include:

Small clutch bags (up to 10”x6”)

Fanny Packs/Waist Packs (up to 10”x6”)

Clear drawstring bags

All bags are subject to a security check before entry.

Pets that are registered support animals or service animals can attend the concert. Other animals are not allowed.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the venues. Free water will be provided during the concert.

What is the lineup?

Wild West Fest will kick off at 5 p.m. on July 27 in Martial Pint with Eddie Flint and Case Hardin at 6 p.m. Here is the full lineup:

Thursday, July 27

5 p.m. – Eddie Flint at The Martial Pint

6 p.m. – Case Hardin at The Martial Pint

7:30 p.m. – Graycie York at The House of FiFi DuBois

8:30 p.m. – Colby Acuff at The House of FiFi DuBois

10:30 p.m. – Cole Barnhill at Blaine’s Pub

11:30 p.m. – Palmer Anthony

Friday, July 28

4:45 p.m. – Mila Rae at The Martial Pint

5:30 p.m. – Travis Roberts at The Martial Pint

6:30 p.m. – Mark David Manders at The Riverstage

7:15 p.m. – Braxton Keith at The Riverstage

8:30 p.m. – Tyler Halverson at The Riverstage

10:15 p.m. – Giovannie and The Hired Guns at The Riverstage

12 a.m. – Jesse Daniel at The House of FiFi Dubois

12 a.m. – Trenton Fletcher at Blaine’s Pub

Saturday, July 29

4 p.m – Alex Aguilar at The Martial Pint

5 p.m. – Cooper Mohrmann The Martial Pint

6:30 p.m. – Holly Beth at The Riverstage

7:15 p.m. – Jacob Stelly The Riverstage

8:30 p.m. – Treaty Oak Revival The Riverstage

10:15 p.m. – Gary Allan The Riverstage

12 a.m. – 12 Mile at The House of FiFi DuBois

12 a.m. – Wynn Williams at Blaine’s Pub

Are there any age restrictions?

There are no age restrictions for Wild West Fest. Kids under the age of five will be able to attend the festival for free.

Looking for tickets?

As long as the event is not sold out, tickets can be purchased at the gate. Tickets can be bought ahead of time by clicking here.