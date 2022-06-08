SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo will be celebrating our freedom this year with a Downtown Strong Freedom Stroll to celebrate the birth of our great nation’s independence. This is a fantastic experience for family and friends to enjoy the rich history and diversity of Downtown San Angelo on Thursday, June 30th from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Just like previous events, participating businesses and organizations may provide exclusive discounts, refreshments, or giveaways for guests! If you don’t want to walk the Concho Valley Transit District and Museum of Fine Arts have graciously sponsored the Trolley transportation. This service is completely free and from one stop to the next participants can learn from the stroll guide about the fascinating history of downtown San Angelo and more about participating venues. There will also be live music, refreshments, captivating art, and so much more.

Visit downtownsanangelo.com/events and San Angelo Downtown Strong on Facebook for more information and updates about each participating venue taking part in the Downtown Strong Freedom Stroll.