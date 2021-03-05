Fort Concho to host Living History Day Saturday, March 6th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fort Concho will host a living history day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at its Officers’ Quarters 6. The program is free to all. Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Staff and living history volunteers will be baking bread and other food from the cookbook of Alice Grierson, wife of Benjamin Grierson, commander of the post and 10th Cavalry in the 1870s. Another volunteer will be demonstrating the many layers of women’s clothing of that time. The quarters will come to life with music played on the piano – a staple of any family in this era, even on the frontier.

This program marks Women’s History Month, a time in which many organizations focus on the heritage, achievements and stories of women throughout the country. Any army post was a blend of men and women and Fort Concho was no exception.

“At Fort Concho, the roles of females extended to wives and daughters of the officers, laundresses and hospital matrons, and the wives and families of civilian contractors,” said Sarah Ross, site education coordinator. “Much of what we know about daily life at Fort Concho comes from Alice Grierson through her many letters now being transcribed in the fort archives.

“Her cookbook has been published, as well other letters and those of her husband in the book, ‘The Colonel’s Lady on the Western Frontier.’ ”

For more information on the program, call (325) 650-3161 or check the fort website at fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Public Information Division