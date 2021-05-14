Fort Concho to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 15th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fort Concho will celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 15, with hourly artillery salutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground near the fort’s Barracks 1 Visitor Center located at 630 South Oakes St.

A special exhibit of late 19th-century weaponry will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Barracks 1 porch. The display will be free to the public. Members of the armed forces and their families will receive a one-day 10% discount at the fort’s gift shop.

A new exhibit of paintings of 19th-century regional Native American leaders and western scenes by area artist Wanda Harris will also be on display at the Visitor Center.

For more information, please call the fort at (325) 481-2646 or check the website at fortconcho.com.