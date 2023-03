SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — With spring break this week, students had a chance to learn about what life was like in the 1800s.

On Tuesday, March 15 Fort Concho, an afternoon tea party was hosted at the Officers Quarters No. 1. Which is the home of former fort commander Col. Benjamin Grierson’s family lived during their time at the fort.

Another ‘Afternoon Tea’ will take place on Thursday, March 16th. Visitors can find out more information about tickets and schedules at fortconcho.com