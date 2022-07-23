SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 30, 2022, Flag Fest, a community flag football competition will kick off at 8 AM.

Sunday, July 24, 2022, is the last day to register your team to compete. Youth, Middle school and high school teams cost $100 to register and adult teams cost $200 to register.

It will be a tournament-style play in each division where the winner will play the opposite winner in a championship game. There are 7 divisions;

4 adult 8v8 teams

4 Highschool 7v7 teams

4 Middle School 7v7 teams

4 6u teams

4 8u teams

4 10u teams

4 12u teams

Champions from each division will be rewarded medals and take a team photo.

The event will be located at the Old Bobcat Stadium and there is a $ 5 gate fee however 5 and under get in free. There will be concessions available for purchase as well including Khloe’s Crazy Pickles and Vasquez Taco truck.

For more information or to sign up contact The Angelo Sports Club, The Lace Em Up Podcast or BJ flowers via Facebook.