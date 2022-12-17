SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunday, December 18, marks the first night of Hanukkah and San Angelo will be celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with the Congregation Beth Israel’s first-ever festival.

The community has been invited to celebrate with Congregation Beth Israel with its first-ever Hanukkah Festival and community menorah lighting with its first-ever Hanukkah Festival and community menorah lighting. Activities will include Hanukkah stories, spinning dreidels, playing games, trying some Israeli dancing, offering tours of the synagogue with a short history lesson, and talking about the meaning of the holiday.

The Hanukkah Festival and Community Menorah Lighting will be on Sunday, December 18, 5:00-7:00 p.m at Congregation Beth Israel, 1825 W. Beauregard

Starting at 6 p.m. there will be singing to bless and light the first candles on the Hanukkah menorah on the synagogue`s front lawn.

This holiday is celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight days in November-December, depending on where it falls on the Jewish calendar. Hanukkah is known as the “Festival of Lights,” as candles are lit each night for eight nights to remember the miracle of a day`s supply of oil lasting for eight nights after the Jewish temple was destroyed in Jerusalem in about 165 B.C.E. The holiday also commemorates religious freedom, as the holiday celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the much larger Syrian army according to Discover San Angelo.

San Angelos’s only Jewish synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, has been a part of the San Angelo community since the late 1800s and is the second oldest congregation in the State of Texas. Their mission is to keep Jewish traditions alive in San Angelo to share with all who are interested.

For more information: https://www.shalomsanangelo.com/