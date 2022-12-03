SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several people were waiting in lines to grab a ticket for the first day of Christmas at Old Fort Concho.

Earlier in the day hundreds of SAISD enjoyed a sneak preview of the event.

Sarah Ross said, “They are from all over Texas, they all come here just to educate these kids. History is opening up a book or reading constantly or listening to someone. This way they actually get to see the history.”

The event will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.