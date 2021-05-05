Farmers Market Grand Opening is Saturday, May 8th

Margie Jackson with the San Angelo Farmer’s Market talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming grand opening on Saturday, May 8th.

The Concho Valley Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday, May 8, and will continue until the first fall freeze.

Fruits, vegetables and plants will be available 7 a.m. until sellout (about noon) Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 609 S. Oakes St.

The sellers come from a 75-mile radius around San Angelo.

The produce that will be available initially includes “greens (including spinach, lettuces and collards), green and purple onions, beets, carrots, asparagus, radishes, Swiss chards (a type of beet), zucchini and squash, along with indoor and outdoor plants, pecans, goat cheese, farm-fresh eggs, coffee, and fresh herbs such as basil, thyme, cilantro, parsley and rosemary,” according to the news release.

Cost is typically $1 per bundle or bowl.

Farmers can join the market for $15 or $20, which allows them to set up a stand for $5 or $10 at each sale, the release stated.

For more information, call 325-245-3338