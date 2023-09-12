SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Participate in a nod to a longtime German tradition with food, games, and more at Plateau Brewing Co.’s third annual Plateauberfest.

The family-owned brewery’s Plateauberfest will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 214 S. Chadbourne St. and the adjacent parking lot.

According to a press release from Plateau Brewing Co., attendance is free and open to the public with plenty of craft beer, live music and tons of traditional German fare like brats, beer cheese, pretzels and pork schnitzel sandwiches. There will also be an Oktoberfest-style stein hoisting competition.

Kids will also get the chance to partake in fun activities while at the family-friendly event. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host arts and crafts, and the Junior League of San Angelo will have a “Kids in the Kitchen” booth. Kids can even get their faces painted while hanging out at this year’s Plateauberfest.

Those who check out the event will get the chance to purchase items sold by West Texas artisans.

Live music will start at 1 p.m. showcasing bands including the Three Man Band, RB and the Whiskers, and Tristan Graves.

In order to help fight against hunger within the community, Plateau Brewing Co. will be teaming up with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank for Plateauberfest. Through this event, both groups will be working to fill pantries ahead of the holidays. Those who attend are asked to bring two shelf-stable canned goods. Plateau Brewing Co. shares that a portion of the proceeds from German-styled beers will be donated to the food bank.