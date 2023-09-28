SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — October 2, 2023 marks one year to the day that the community, family, friends and fellow soldiers lost Sgt. Bryce Rudisell. To honor his life and service, the community has been invited to ‘Run For Rudi’.



Rudisell was a Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Airforce Base.

The Bryce Rudisell Memorial Run will feature a 10K, 5K, 1M run or walk at 8 a.m. on October 21, 2023, at the San Angelo State Park. Registration for the event costs between $25 to $65 depending on the distance run. The first 200 entries will receive a R4R shirt and top finishers will receive medals.

Registration

10K: $65

5K: $45

1M: $25

Link to register: click here

For reporting related to this article, go here.