SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 2023 Shrimp Fest will be held on Saturday, October 14 to raise funds for the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank’s Youth Hunger Initiatives.

The festival will feature all-you-can-eat plates for $25 a person with the option to take it to-go (To-go is not all-you-can-eat). The meal includes all-you-can-eat shrimp, smoked sausage, beans, cole slaw and freshly brewed homemade iced tea. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

The event will be held at Kirby Park, (1402 Edmund Blvd) from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is sponsored by the San Angelo Rotary Club.