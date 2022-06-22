SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Southern Drag Boat Assosiation LLC showdown (SDBA) will be in San Angelo this weekend at Lake Nasworthy.

The event will occur on June 25-26, 2022, at the Spring Creek Marina. The gates will open at 7 AM each day for spectators and the racing will begin at 8:30 AM to 5 PM. There will be chapel at 8 AM on Sunday.

Prices for the event

Saturday: $25

Sunday: $30

If you plan to attend both days tickets will be 5 dollars off at $50. If you plan on bringing in a cooler that will be $20 (no glass allowed). VIP tickets will be offered for $200 which includes breakfast, and lunch each day as well as premier covered seating.