SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighteen locations in historic downtown San Angelo will be joining in the Halloween festivities for the Downtown Strong Stroll Halloween Festival on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Children dressed in Halloween attire will get to participate in fun activities, elaborate trunk-or-treats and special treats from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the stroll. Parents can also participate in the night by entering the raffle drawings for the chance to win prizes.

The Concho Valley Transit Trolley will also be giving guests rides during the event as well. The route begins at 5:15 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Participants can download a copy of the Downtown Strong Stroll map and other details on the Downtown San Angelo website.