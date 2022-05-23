SAN ANGELO, Texas — KCSA, San Angelos community radio is bringing Movie Night back starting this Friday, May 27, 2022.

The movies will be shown free to the public in the parking lot at East Twohig between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s. They will begin between late dusk and dark around 9 PM to 9:15 PM.

To kick off this summer event the movie, Luca will be the first showing this Friday. It is reccommended to bring a blanket and your own chair. Concessions will be available for purchase and there will be a chance to win a Family Friday Bicycle giveaway by Republic Services.

Click here for the 2022 summer movie schedule.

For more information text (325-473-1208)