SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Businesses downtown have teamed up to create the first Downtown Santa Crawl happening on Saturday, December 9.

“We’ve seen Santa Crawls and the Santacon in other downtown cities and we’re hoping San Angelo can represent!” said Downtown San Angelo.

Downtown San Angelo is encouraging visitors to dress in their best Santa-inspired outfits and head downtown to enjoy food & drinks at participating businesses.

The events will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Participating businesses include: