SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local businesses in downtown San Angelo are preparing to host one of San Angelo’s largest Halloween celebrations on Oct. 26.
All witches, goblins, zombies, princesses, superheroes and more are welcome to hop on the free Concho Valley Transit District trolley rides at 5:15 p.m. to stop at participating businesses. The route will end at the Pop Art Museum on 125 W Twohig Ave. at 8 p.m.
Here is a list of businesses that are participating in the 2023 Downtown Spooktacular Stroll, according to Downtown San Angelo Inc.:
- Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom – Local first responders will be set up at 200 S Magdalen during a Trunk-Or-Treat event. FroYo & Sweets will also be handing out cotton candy.
- San Angelo Studios – Art from kindergarten to second grade 4H Clover Kid Members, ring toss, and bowling with candy corn pins at 12 E Twohig Ave.
- Sands Finance – Giveaways, popcorn and candy for those trick-or-treating at 9 W Concho Ave.
- CowPatties – At 31 W Twohig Ave there will be photo opportunities chancla toss and candy.
- Markets Along the Concho at Heritage Park – There will be candy, book giveaways, coloring activities & voter registration information.
- The Golden Hour Beauty Bar & Boutique – The Golden Hour Beauty Bar & Boutique will have giveaway baskets, trick-or-treating, and offer 15% off items in the boutique.
- San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts & Blue Buffalo Art Gallery – The Blue Buffalo Art Gallery is hosting “Luster”, presented by the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. This exhibit features Realism and Hyperrealism in contemporary automobile and motorcycle painting. Blue Buffalo Art Gallery will also have candy for trick-or-treaters and a raffle for artwork.
- Myers Drug – There will be games for the kids, seasonal tops and $20 tees at Myers Drug on S. Chadbourne.
- Heritage Park – Heritage Park will have live music, games, candy and bookmarks during the stroll!
- Fuentes Cafe – Participate in a pumpkin ring toss game, get candy and even 10% off your meal with Fuentes Cafe.
- Luxe Seventy Six – Head to 113 E Concho Ave, STE 130 for 15% off all clothing items in Luxe Seventy Six and candy.
- Phat Catz Gaming -THere will be a Plinko game with Halloween tricks and treats. Each purchase of $20 or get an extra chance to play Plinko. There will also be a Pokemon Tournament that strollers can watch at 6 p.m.
- Cowboy-UP Chocolates – Get 10% off your purchase and free candy for trick-or-treaters at Cowboy-UP Chocolates.
- Alway’s JaYo’s Boutique – Alway’s JaYo’s Boutique will have face painting, candy bags for kids and 10% off all purchases between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. during the stroll.
- Intellivega –There will be candy, popcorn and ring toss at 17 S Chadbourne St, STE 101.
- Casa Décor – Enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks at Casa Décor during the stroll. Musician Justin Cartwright will be providing live music as you stroll the store.
- Wandering Mind Brewery – Adults can enjoy $1 off “I Put a Spell on You” Pumpkin Spice IPA, Skittles Selter and Blue Jolly Rancher Seltzer. There will be free candy and House Made Watermelon Lime soda for the kids. Stick around for Thinkin + Drinkin Trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.!