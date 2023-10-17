SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local businesses in downtown San Angelo are preparing to host one of San Angelo’s largest Halloween celebrations on Oct. 26.

All witches, goblins, zombies, princesses, superheroes and more are welcome to hop on the free Concho Valley Transit District trolley rides at 5:15 p.m. to stop at participating businesses. The route will end at the Pop Art Museum on 125 W Twohig Ave. at 8 p.m.

Here is a list of businesses that are participating in the 2023 Downtown Spooktacular Stroll, according to Downtown San Angelo Inc.: