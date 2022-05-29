SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jurassic Empire is one of the largest most realistic Dinosaur drive-thru events ever seen in Texas and is currently being held at the Sunset Mall of San Angelo. This event will be happening on May 29 and 30 as well as June 3, 4, and 5.

From the safety of your own vehicle, you will be able to drive through the time of the dinosaurs of the Jurassic Period all the way through the Ice Age and discover species that ruled the Earth over 150 million years ago! This drive-thru exhibit features over 50 moving, breathing, life-sized dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Be sure to keep your seatbelts on and avoid being seen by the T-Rex you will pass on your journey, he may be hungry.







Buy tickets online only at www.JurassicEmpire.com



Admission:

Weekdays: (Thursday & Friday) $45 per car 1- 7 persons, 8-14 persons $75

Weekends: (Saturday & Sunday) $55 per car 1-7 persons, 8-14 persons $85



Days & Hours:

Weekdays: 4pm – 8pm

Weekends: 10am- 8pm



Other items available for purchase:

Kids Fun Surprise Packs: 3 fun surprise gifts inside for $34, or 6 fun surprise gifts inside for $55



For more information contact:

Marketing and Promotions Contact: Mike Henschel Phone: 412-848-7832, E-mail: mjh150@live.com



Event Manager Contact: Abe Issa, Phone: 313 384 – 6371, E-mail: Abeissa@gmail.com