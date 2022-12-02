SAN ANGELO, Texas — This Saturday, December 3, 2022 Decorations for DESK is dedicated to helping students get the school supplies they need.

The event will take place on December 3, 2022, at the First Community Federal Credit Union on Wildwood Dr. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It just takes a lot of pressure of the kids, their parents, the teachers, the principles, the people that have to dish out the money for the school supplies,” said Viki Loso, DESK Vice President, “It is really difficult, especially if you have multiple children and so that’s the type of need were filling.”