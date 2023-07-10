SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Cowboy Gathering will be hosting its annual Country Music Festival from Sept. 8-9 at the First Financial Pavilion.
The festival will be held at 50 E. 43rd St. to celebrate the cowboy way of life and Western swing music. The event is set to benefit House of Faith, a local nonprofit organization.
Country music stars from all across the Lone Star State and the U.S. will make an appearance, including but not limited to:
- Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys
- Billy Mata & The Texas Tradition, featuring special guest Floyd Domino
- Floyd Domino
- Jason Roberts Band
- Jake Hooker & The Outsiders
- Jeff Woolsey & The Dancehall Kings
- Rocky King Band
- Brady Honeycutt
- Ricky Boen & Darrell Boen
- Chuck Cusimano & Country Enough
- Justin Trevino
For more information, visit the Cowboy Gathering website or contact terri@sanangelocowboygathering.com.