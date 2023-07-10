SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Cowboy Gathering will be hosting its annual Country Music Festival from Sept. 8-9 at the First Financial Pavilion.

The festival will be held at 50 E. 43rd St. to celebrate the cowboy way of life and Western swing music. The event is set to benefit House of Faith, a local nonprofit organization.

Country music stars from all across the Lone Star State and the U.S. will make an appearance, including but not limited to:

Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys

Billy Mata & The Texas Tradition, featuring special guest Floyd Domino

Floyd Domino

Jason Roberts Band

Jake Hooker & The Outsiders

Jeff Woolsey & The Dancehall Kings

Rocky King Band

Brady Honeycutt

Ricky Boen & Darrell Boen

Chuck Cusimano & Country Enough

Justin Trevino

The San Angelo Cowboy Gathering’s 2023 Country Music Festival Flyer

For more information, visit the Cowboy Gathering website or contact terri@sanangelocowboygathering.com.