SAN ANGELO, Texas — You’ll want to dust off and shine up your dancing boots for the Country and Western Swing Music Festival headed to town in September for its 10th anniversary.

The event will be on September 9 – 10 at the First Finacial Pavilion ( 50 E. 43rd ST ). This gathering is to celebrate the cowboy way of life and western swing music, all to benefit HOUSE OF FAITH, a local nonprofit.

Schedule of events and Line up

September 9

11:30 AM Doors Open

12:00 The Old Hat Band

1:30 Monte Good

3:00 Darrell McCall/Tony Booth

4:30 San Angelo Chamber Ribbon Cutting

5:00 Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys

6:45 Jake Hooker & The Outsiders

8:30 Raffle/Silent Auction ends

9:00- Jeff Woolsey & The Dancehall Kings

11:30 PM CLOSE

September 10

10-11 AM Cowboy Church

Noon Chuck Cusimano & Country Enough

1:30 Brady Honeycutt

3:00 Billy Mata & The Texas Tradition w/Floyd Domino

4:30 Justin Trevino Band

5:45-6:15 Honoring Skeebo Norris/Live Auction

6:15 Rocky King Band

7:45 Jason Roberts Band

9:00 Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys

11:30 PM-CLOSE

San Angelo Cowboy Gathering Flyer

Tickets are $50 per day or $75 for a two-day pass. Tickets can be purchased by calling 325-763-9923 or at Hollands Fine Jewlery.

Contact terri@sanangelocowboygathering.com for more information