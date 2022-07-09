SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a Freedom Fest event for featured animals in their shelter to be adopted completely free of charge and the first 10 adoptions also get a free bag of pedigree dog food.

The event will be today July 9, 2022 from 6 PM to 9 PM and will include a spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & collar with ID tags all free of charge.

It is asked that an application is filled out online before the event to save time.

Animals eligible for this event include:

Jewel

Angel

America

Zeek

Rita

Lovisa

Loxendine

Lola

Quimley

Jazzy

telicia

Gary

Luis Mi

Gabriela

Londie

Vax

Buttermilk