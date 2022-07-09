SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a Freedom Fest event for featured animals in their shelter to be adopted completely free of charge and the first 10 adoptions also get a free bag of pedigree dog food.

The event will be today July 9, 2022 from 6 PM to 9 PM and will include a spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & collar with ID tags all free of charge.

It is asked that an application is filled out online before the event to save time.

Animals eligible for this event include:

  • Jewel
  • Angel
  • America
  • Zeek
  • Rita
  • Lovisa
  • Loxendine
  • Lola
  • Quimley
  • Jazzy
  • telicia
  • Gary
  • Luis Mi
  • Gabriela
  • Londie
  • Vax
  • Buttermilk
CC City of San Angelo