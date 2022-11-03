SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6.

Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place at the fairgrounds including a conformation show, obedience show and rally show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The conformation show will be taking place in the Foster Communications Coliseum. The obedience show and rally show will both take place in the Gandy Ink Livestock Barn.

The Concho Kennel Club shared with Concho Valley Homepage staff that the best time to catch one of these free shows is between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Concho Kennel Club has been in San Angelo for over 100 years, offering multiple services to the citizens and pets of the town to help educate them on how to take care of their pups, showing tips and more. Two classes are also offered to the public every year to help with dog obedience and training.

The group shared they are also always looking for new members and they do not even have to be purebred. If you are interested in joining this group that meets every fourth Wednesday, email the Concho Kennel Club at conchokennelclub@gmail.com or visit the Concho Kennel Club.