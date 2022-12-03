SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual Concho Christmas Light Tour has begun! This marks the 29th year of the two-mile tour of lights along the Concho River with hundreds of people expected to participate.

The event’s soft opening was on December 2, 2022, and will continue every evening through Saturday, December 31st.

Vehicles enter at Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street (street just north of the Main Post Office), 598 W. 1st Street. The Tour of Lights is open from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6:00 to 12:00 Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays

The event was first founded in 1994 by Lee Pfluger, who wished to provide the San Angelo Community with a seasonal event that would enrich the spirit of the Christmas season according to the event’s website.

The first walking tour of Christmas lights featured twenty-one sponsor Christmas Cards quickly grew over the years. By 1996 the event found a new and permanent home along the Concho river which allowed the event to evolve into a driving tour. Today the Tour of Lights encompasses a 2.5-mile drive along the banks of the Concho River and features a wide variety of lighted Christmas scenes with over three million lights.

The tour has evolved into one of San Angelos’s biggest seasonal traditions and includes the Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the Lights of Christmas Parade. Additionally, activities such as the Bike Through the Lights, a journey along with Santa bicycle ride; the annual Tuba Christmas concert; Kayak through the Lights, a nighttime float along the Concho River under all the spectacular lights; Concerts at the Pavilion, local community bands presenting the music of the season and a Live Nativity Scene have been included.

Attendees entering the tour are encouraged to tune in to KCSA 97.1 FM which broadcasts Holiday music during the month of December.