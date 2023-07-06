SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local businesses are bringing the Barbie dreamland to downtown San Angelo on Saturday, July 22, just two days after the Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Pictures movie, Barbie, debuts on the big screen.

Downtown San Angelo Barbie Crawl happening on July 22 at 6 p.m. courtesy of Downtown San Angelo.

Dressed up as your favorite Barbie or Ken doll for a night full of special discounts on food and drinks starting at 6 p.m. Participating businesses in downtown San Angelo include: