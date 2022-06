SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ever wanted to sit and have coffee and connect with your local law enforcement; now is your chance with an event hosted by Starbucks.

San Angelo Police department posted on their Facebook page a special thank you to the staff of Starbucks for hosting, Coffee With a Cop. The event will occur at the Starbucks at 3217 Sherwood Way on June 29, 2022, from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM