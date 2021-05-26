Coffee Talk with Fort Concho’s Robert Bluthardt

On today’s Coffee Talk, Robert Bluthardt with Fort Concho talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming events happening this weekend and in the months of June and July.

This coming up weekend will be the Memorial Day Exercises which will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and is free to the public for viewing.

On June 24th, Fort Concho will host the Western Art Show, a summer tradition at Fort Concho.

On Saturday July 3rd, Fort Concho will be celebrating the Fourth of July by firing artillery on the hour from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.