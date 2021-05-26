Coffee Talk with Fort Concho’s Robert Bluthardt

Community Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On today’s Coffee Talk, Robert Bluthardt with Fort Concho talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming events happening this weekend and in the months of June and July.

This coming up weekend will be the Memorial Day Exercises which will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and is free to the public for viewing.

On June 24th, Fort Concho will host the Western Art Show, a summer tradition at Fort Concho.

On Saturday July 3rd, Fort Concho will be celebrating the Fourth of July by firing artillery on the hour from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.