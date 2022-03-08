SAN ANGELO, Texas – Looking for some family fun? The City of San Angelo’s Recreation Division is hosting Date Night at the McNease Convention Center and the The Bosque is set to open just in time for spring break.

Date Night continues through Thursday

Date Night: Magical Mystery Masquerade continues tonight with Mother-Son Date Night from 6-9 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center! Purchase tickets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Recreation office, 702 S. Chadbourne St.

Tuesday, March 8: Mother-Son $12/person

Wednesday, March 9: Daddy-Daughter $12/person

Thursday, March 10: Family Night $20/person (includes a catered dinner)

*Ages younger than 5 are allowed to attend Date Night. The ages 5-13 are recommended, but not required. Please note that there are changing tables in the men’s and women’s restrooms, however there is not one in the private family one.

The Bosque opens for spring break

The Bosque will open for spring break beginning Sunday, March 13, and run through Saturday, March 19. Hours of operations during spring break will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Bosque is located at 330 S. Irving St. along the Concho River. Credit and debit cards are the only form of payment accepted for rentals and concessions. Cash not accepted.

Prices:

Miniature golf: $6 per game *Ages 6 and up

Miniature golf: $1 per game *Ages 5 and under

Volleyball: Free *Please bring your own ball

Bocce ball: Free *Please bring your own equipment

Washer pitching: Free *Please bring your own equipment

Giant chess: Free

Please note that the last opportunity for equipment rental at The Bosque will be one hour before closing time.