SAN ANGELO, Texas – Looking for some family fun? The City of San Angelo’s Recreation Division is hosting Date Night at the McNease Convention Center and the The Bosque is set to open just in time for spring break.
Date Night continues through Thursday
Date Night: Magical Mystery Masquerade continues tonight with Mother-Son Date Night from 6-9 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center! Purchase tickets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Recreation office, 702 S. Chadbourne St.
- Tuesday, March 8: Mother-Son $12/person
- Wednesday, March 9: Daddy-Daughter $12/person
- Thursday, March 10: Family Night $20/person (includes a catered dinner)
*Ages younger than 5 are allowed to attend Date Night. The ages 5-13 are recommended, but not required. Please note that there are changing tables in the men’s and women’s restrooms, however there is not one in the private family one.
The Bosque opens for spring break
The Bosque will open for spring break beginning Sunday, March 13, and run through Saturday, March 19. Hours of operations during spring break will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Bosque is located at 330 S. Irving St. along the Concho River. Credit and debit cards are the only form of payment accepted for rentals and concessions. Cash not accepted.
Prices:
- Miniature golf: $6 per game *Ages 6 and up
- Miniature golf: $1 per game *Ages 5 and under
- Volleyball: Free *Please bring your own ball
- Bocce ball: Free *Please bring your own equipment
- Washer pitching: Free *Please bring your own equipment
- Giant chess: Free
Please note that the last opportunity for equipment rental at The Bosque will be one hour before closing time.