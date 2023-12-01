SAN Angelo, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It’s that time of year again as Christmas lights start twinkling and folks start looking to celebrate. Check out these local Christmas events throughout the month of December to get into the holiday spirit!

Friday, December 1

Christmas at Old Fort Concho: (December 1-3) In the city’s biggest Christmas event of the year, Fort Concho’s 40 acres will be transformed into a winter wonderland full of hundreds of re-enactors and period traders bringing Christmas time during the 1800s to life.

Saturday, December 2

Lights of Christmas Parade: Don’t miss the dazzling lights and cheerful floats of the parade downtown on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days Holiday Edition on Saturday from 10 am-3 pm

: The parade will be lighting up downtown San Angelo starting at 6 p.m. following the 2023 Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Holiday Pops with the San Angelo Symphony : A Hometown Holiday with the San Angelo Symphony located at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m.

: A Hometown Holiday with the San Angelo Symphony located at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m. Green Apple Singer Songwriter Holiday Concert: Featuring Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, & Jamie Lin Wilson in the Brooks & Bates Theatre at 8PM

Sunday, December 3

Bike through the Lights: Take a unique ride through the illuminated streets on Sunday at 4:30 pm.

Wednesday, December 6

STOMP!The International performance: Located at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas: On December 9th from 10 am-4 pm, Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas offers a day filled with holiday fun and surprises.

Sunday, December 10

Run Rudolph Run: This 3-mile run will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the SAMFA (1 Love Street) and continue across Celebration Bridge, through the Trail of Lights. Afterward, there will be hot cocoa, cookies and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Thursday, December 14

2nd Annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale and Silent Night Auction: (December 14 -16) Students, local artists and staff will sell unique handmade ceramics.

Friday, December 15

Saturday, December 16

Sunday, December 17

Christmas PJ Brunch: This event at Urban Salt (23 W. Beauregard) dress in your pajamas for a Christmas brunch, music and photo opportunity.

Tuesday, December 19

Christmas at the Chicken Farm is Dec. 19-23, sure to be a full week of fun!

Do you know of an event not listed above? Let us know down below with the details!