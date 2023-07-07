SAN, ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and support San Angelo vendors during Christmas in July on Saturday, July 8 in the First Financial Pavilion.

The Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild offers handmade winter wonderland gifts and decor while shoppers enjoy music, concessions, and a chance to win hourly raffles from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plus if you donate a canned good to the elderly, you can get an extra ticket in those raffle drawings.

“Each vendor collects their own money so it’s supporting their small businesses,” said Latita Reid, the Vice President of the crafts guild. “They make the stuff in their homes or little shops and their just small little businesses that are ran by individuals so the money goes towards families that live here in the Concho Valley.”

Reid shares that vendors range from Abilene to Eldorado, but most of them come from San Angelo.