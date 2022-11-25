SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley is decking the halls and preparing for Christmas 2022 with tons of events to get you and the entire family in the holiday spirit!

Nov. 28

Paint N Pints: Snowman Cheers!

Get in the festive spirit by painting a snowman on a 11X14 canvas and enjoying drinks at Zero One Taproom on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Register to save a seat for $35 by clicking here. All art supplies will be provided.

Nov. 29

Angelo State annual Christmas Tree Lighting

At 5 p.m. Angelo State University will be celebrating Christmas will the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. The ASU Symphony Orchestra and Chorale will provide a special Holiday Pops concert while guest skate on synthetic ice, bounce in a bouncy house and decorate ornaments and cookies. These activities will take place in front of the Mayer Museum at 2501 W Ave. N.

Dec. 1

Holiday Party and Blues Jam

The San Angelo Blues Society will be serving up roast pork loin with all the sides during their 2022 Holiday Party and Blues Jam at the San Angelo VFW. Blues musicians and anyone that can play will be jamming out from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Non-members can get a plate and hang out for $10, members will be free. There will also be raffle and door prizes during the party.

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular

Celebrate Nochebuena, Christmas Eve, at the Murphey Performance Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Watch performances by Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and learn more about the traditions and customs that those in Mexico celebrate during Christmas.

Dec. 2

Christmas at Old Fort Concho – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Head to Fort Concho Dec. 2 through Dec 4 for Christmas at Old Fort Concho. There will be living history, live music, vendors and much more. Adults can enter the grounds for a day for $7, seniors and military for $5 and children ages 7 to 17 can enter for $3. Weekend passes can also be purchased for $14 for adults, $10 for military and seniors and $6 for children. Those ages six and younger will be admitted for free.

Concho Christmas Light Tour

The 29th annual Concho Christmas Light Tour will kick off on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. This self-guided light tour is two and a half miles along the Concho River with nearly three million lights.

The tour will begin at Bryant Boulevard and 1st Street, just north of the Main Post Office in San Angelo. This tour will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m Lights will be on every night from Dec. 2 until Dec. 31 There is a voluntary donation of $8.



Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

The Angelo Civic Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical beginning Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. This show is a stage adaptation that features 17 Irving Berlin songs. For more infromation or to purchase tickets, visit the Angelo Civic Theatre website.

Dec. 3

Christmas at Old Fort Concho – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday Market

Over 50 handmade vendors will be at the First Financial Pavilion on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Greater San Angelo Grafts Guild Holiday Market. Entry to the market is free.

Breakfast with the Grinch

Catch the Grinch for breakfast at the First Christian Church at 29 N Oakes St. from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those in attendance can enjoy food, photos with Santa, fun activities and more.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days

At 10 a.m. holiday shoppers can get their Christmas presents from local vendors and artists at Paintbrush Alley Market Days. Santa, the Grinch, food trucks and live music will all be at the family and dog-friendly event.

Christmas at Concho Crossings

Local vendors will be set up in the courtyard at 113 E Concho Ave. for Christmas at Concho Crossings from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa on these days from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

In the parking lot at the corner of Concho Avenue and Chadbourne Street, the annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Lights of Christmas Parade – Downtown San Angelo

A Merry Litte Holiday Pops

At 7 p.m. in the Murphey Perfomance Hall A Merry Little Holiday Pops by the San Angelo Symphony will be taking the stage featuring soloist Mark Covey and Angela Gossett. To catch these popular and traditions music, purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4

Christmas at Old Fort Concho – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sugar Plum Tea Party

The Sugar Plum Fairy is joining Ballet San Angelo for their annual fundraiser by hosting the Sugar Plum Tea Party at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 82 Gillis St. The cast of The Nutcracker presented by Ballet San Angelo will be in character providing teas and treats to those that attend. Tickets can be purchased for this event by visiting the Ballet San Angelo website.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.

San Angelo Chorus – Nothern Lights

Head to the Brooks and Bates Theatre on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. to sing along to some of your favorite carols with the San Angelo Chorus. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Dec. 9

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas

Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause will be making their way to San Angelo by train at 10 a.m. at the Railway Museum of San Angelo. Families can bring their children to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, participate in fun events, listen to live music and even meet the Grinch until 4 p.m.

Santa Fe Christmas Paintign Fun

Paint the Grinch or Santa on an 8X10 canvas with Storming Designs at the Railway Museum of San Angelo from 10 a.n. to 4 p.m. Guests can register for $10 on the Storming Designs website. All paint supplies are included.

Christmas at Concho Crossings – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Holly-Days in the Park

The San Angelo State Park will be presenting Holly-Days in the Park at the Chaparral Pavilion Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the free event, take pictures wil Smokey Bear, Santa Clause and a special guest alogn with taking a drive-thru tour of lights. The state parks shares to decorate your campsite for two free nights of camping at the Red Arroyo camping area. Call the Park for details at (325) 949-4757 option two.



ABBA-solutley Christmas Show

Listen to your favorite ABBA songs with a holiday ABBA tribute show at the Murphey Performance hall on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.

Dec. 15

1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local artists, students and staff will be selling Christmas artwork during the first annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Love. St. in the Concho Clay Studio.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16

1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Nutcracker – 7 p.m.

The Ballet San Angelo’s Nutcracker, choreographed by Artistic Director Erin Lane is back and hitting the stage in the Murphey Performance Hall on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The show can also be seen on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. This fresh and fun take on the classic Tchaikovsky Ballet will feature live music by the Nutcracker Orchestra, hand-painted backdrops, exceptional dancers and more. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17

1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas at Concho Crossings – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Nutcracker – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus

Celebrate Christmas with your friends and the San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Chorus at the First United Methodist Church of San Angelo on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. for a Christmas concert. Admission to the annual concert is free.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.

The Nutcracker – 2 p.m.

San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus – 5 p.m.

