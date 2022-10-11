SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Incorporated with be hosting the inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by the Methodist Healthcare Ministries on South Texas on Oct. 18th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Children’s Advocacy Center Stephen’s Campus for Children and Families. Additional funding for the event is provided by Jean Ann & Dr. Robert LeGrand and First Financial Bank.

Multiple vendors including CASA, United Way Concho Valley, Angelo State University Cheer Team, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Enchanted Parties San Angelo and so many more will be in attendance at the fall festival. Each vendor at the free, family-friendly event will have a child-friendly game and prizes for kids.

The Children’s Advocacy Center Women of Hope will also be serving nachos and hotdogs with entertainment provided by local DJs and musicians. The San Angelo Police Department, Niker’s Against Child Abuse and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office will also have vehicles on display.