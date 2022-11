SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Chicken Farm Art Center is still hosting its annual Open House under its new owners.

Dozens of artists and jewelry makers will showcase their work and food trucks will be available as the event continues.

The Open House will be open on Saturday, November 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Chicken Farm Art Center Contact: 325-653-4936

Address: 2505 Martin Luther King Dr, San Angelo, TX 76903