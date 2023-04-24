SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Spring has made it the Concho Valley and the warm weather is perfect for partaking in Downtown San Angelo Inc. Celebration of Music Stroll on Friday, April 28.

According to a release from Downtown San Angelo Inc., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be tons of hustle and bustle taking place downtown including concerts, markets, and free trolley service from Concho Valley Transit.

Here is a look at some entertainment that will be taking place on Friday:

Tom Green County Library – Cinematic musical film from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Cinematic musical film from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Casa Decor – Live music by Justin Cartwright, beverages, snacks and a giveaway at 9 p.m.

– Live music by Justin Cartwright, beverages, snacks and a giveaway at 9 p.m. Blue Buffalo Art Gallery – Painting raffle, life music, beverages and an exhibit of the Mona Lissa

– Painting raffle, life music, beverages and an exhibit of the Mona Lissa Plateau Brewing Company – Live music by Guy Choate and the Three Man Band

– Live music by Guy Choate and the Three Man Band Twisted Root Burger Company – Live music on the patio

Downtown San Angelo Inc. shared that this stroll is unique compared to past ones. This month most locations that are open throughout downtown will have live music to celebrate the theme.

The trolley service will be making several stops along the way from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. These stops are Casa Decor, Plateau Brewing Company, Blue Buffalo Art Gallery, Tom Green County Library and Twisted Root Burger Company.

Everyone is welcome to experience the food, drinks and entertainment that is available in downtown San Angelo during Thursday’s stroll.