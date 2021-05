Jerry Eastman with Cactus Market Days spoke with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming 3rd Saturday event. This month’s theme is Celebrating All Armed Forces.

Cactus Market Days is held monthly on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 17 West Twohig, next to the O.C. Fisher Federal Building, across from the Cactus Hotel.

Cactus Market Days will be open this Saturday, May 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.