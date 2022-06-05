SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you are looking to have some fun in the comfort of your hometown, here is a list of some of the things you can do with the family!

Getting Outside

San Angelo State Park There are over 50 miles of trails at the San Angelo State Park perfect for all levels of hikers and it is roughly a short 12-minute drive from Downtown San Angelo. Bring your binoculars for some bird sightings and pitch a tent or reserve a cabin to stay overnight and enjoy swimming and fishing in the lake and river! Once in the park, it is highly recommended to visit our bison and longhorn population—San Angelo State Park is home to the Official Texas State Longhorn herd! There are a few new additions to the herd so you may get to see baby bison and longhorns. For more information go here



San Angelo Nature Center The nature center has over 100 different animals to see, many of which are native to the area. Some of these animals include a tortoise, various lizards, wild rabbits, gray foxes, porcupines, snakes, tarantulas, and hissing cockroaches. The nature Center offers many programs that provide hands-on experience with these animals. It is as fun as it is educational. For more information go here



Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue At the Peaceful Donkey Rescue, you’ll find that Donkeys are extremely intelligent and friendly animals and here you are able to see and interact with them while supporting a great cause. The organization takes in abused, neglected, and abandoned donkeys from across the country to give them another lease on life. The facility spans 172 acres and cares for around 1,000 donkeys at any given time. Tours are by appointment and can be scheduled for most days. For more information go here



The Bosque The Bosque features a picturesque riverwalk along the Concho, putt-putt, bocce ball, sand volleyball, oversized chess and more. keep an eye out for photo opportunities with the mosaic-tiled car or rent a paddleboat for a leisurely ride on the water. There are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat along the river as well as beautiful works of art spread throughout the area. For more information go here



Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

The International waterlily collection This collection hosts one of the best collections of waterlilies worldwide and is conveniently located near several restaurants, hotels, boutiques and transportation services.



Paintbrush Alley Paintbrush Alley is a project facilitated by Downtown San Angelo, Inc. and Art In Uncommon Places with over 50 artists who have donated their time to provide artwork in the alley. This is a great place with multiple photo opportunities located in the heart of Historic Downtown San Angelo near several boutiques, and places to eat.



Getting Active

Sports Next Level This sports complex offers several ways for athletes to hone their skills or just have fun including practicing your swing in the batting cages or using the multisport simulators. You can play mini-golf and golf, and even zombie-dodgeball. Once you’ve had your fun you can grab a bite to eat inside the patio at the Next Level Grill. For more information go here



Ultimate Air Trampoline Park This trampoline park features a zip-line, rock walls, and ninja courses, as well dodgeball cages and interactive games throughout! All ages, sizes, and physical abilities are welcome, and there’s a special spot for the littlest bouncers. For more information go here



Staying Inside

Think in a Box Escape Room Bring your curiosity as you work with friends to solve your choice of the 6 available escape rooms as you race against the clock. Each room is set for different ages and experience levels. The themes include a mysterious laboratory, a Cold War-inspired fallout shelter and a power plant that’s in danger of exploding. For more information go here



Stadium Lanes Bowling Center What’s more fun than a bowling night with friends and family? This is fun for all ages with bumpers available for younger bowlers and music and light shows on Friday and Saturday nights for teens and adults. For more information go here



Railway Museum of San Angelo If you have ever wanted to travel back in time, the Railway Museum is a great place to start. The museum is located in a former train depot that was constructed in 1909 and served the community until the 1980s. Inside you will see memorabilia, equipment and historical photos, plus operating model trains. For more information go here



Re-occurring

Wild West Fest This annual event will be going from July 29th to Aug 5 and features groups such as Whiskey Myers and the Turnpike Troubadours. This is a community-oriented fundraising event that strives to raise money for local organizations through live music For more information go here



Farmer Market The Concho Valley Farmers Market takes place thrice weekly and sells homegrown veggies, fruits, plants, herbs, honey, and nuts from the early spring through the early fall. For more information go here



Cactus Market Days Visit the Cactus Market Days to see local arts and craft vendors every 3rd Saturday of the month in the Cactus Hotel Parking lots. Vendors include local candle makers, handmade soap, clocks, birdhouses, jewelry, paintings woodwork and many more! For more information go here

