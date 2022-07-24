SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is coming to a close, and now is the time to start preparing to go back to school so here are some events happening around town to make that transition a little easier.

Bash with a Splash

When: August 6

Time: 5 PM to 8 PM

Where: 3024 Freeland Ave

Parkside Community Foursquare Church is hosting a free event featuring a Waterslide, bounce house, balloon animals, snow cones, hot dogs as well a chance to recieve elementary school supplies & backpacks for those who need help getting ready to “go back to school!” (limited supply, first come, first served)

Back to School Survival Kit

When: August 6

Time: 10 AM

Where: Concho Valley Chiropractic

Concho Valley Chriopractic wants to help schools be sucsesful this coming school year by offering oil infused tools. theses tools include, “Good Day” spray, featuring KidScents KidPower, their very own DIY Thieves Hand Purifier, and a “Sweet Dreams” roller bottle of oil blends to help you AND your kids wind down after a long day.

This is an RSVP only event with only 10 available spots and an entry charge of $10. RSVP directly to Cassie Cochran

Faded Back to School Bash/Free Haircuts for Kids

When: August 13

Time: 8 AM – 5 PM

Where: 1632 S Chadbourne St

There will be free haircuts for boys and girls, free tacos, as well as entertainment such as Bounce Houses, Obstacle Courses, Go Gamez Video Game Truck, Raffles and more. There will also be live music by DJ AC & Drawing A Blank.

Northside Back To School Bash

When: August 14

Time: 1 PM – 4 PM

Where: Fosters Communication Coliseum

This event is sponsored by Discover San Angelo and will include the opportunity for school kids to get a new haircut, school supplies, food and more all for free. Spiderman will also be making his appearance by the Community Agency Booths for pictures.

Back 2 School

When: August 14

Time: 10 AM to 6 PM

Where: DiverseCity

DiverseCity, Kut’N Up, & Majestic Studio & Lounge are hosting a completley free event offering free haircuts, manicures, & brow waxes for school children ages Kindergarten to 12th grade. No appointments are needed and there will addtionally be Food, Snow Cones, Jump House, school supplies, & give aways.