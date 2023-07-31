SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Send your kids back to school in style and with all the necessary supplies! Multiple Back to School events are ready to celebrate the school year ahead and help your student get their supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Back to School Summer Pop-Up

City National Bank on Sherwood Way is hosting a Back to School Summer Pop-Up with The United Way of the Concho Valley and Children’s Advocacy Center. Students can participate in United We Read with The United Way and receive a free copy of ” A Bad Case of the Stripes” after each reading. There will also be free snowcones and a supply drive for the Children’s Advocacy Center. This event will start at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

10th Annual Back to School Celebration

Sunset Mall is partnering with La Esperanza Clinic to host the 10th Annual Back to School Celebration. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., students and their families can get the chance to win school supplies, gift cards and more. Local non-profit businesses will be donating items to fill backpacks.



Back to School Picnic in the Park

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas is presenting Back to School Picnic in the Park on Aug. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food, games, music, school supplies and more will be set up at Kirby Park alongside Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Back to School Bash

On Aug. 12, starting at 10 a.m. the Blackshear Heights Family will be giving out school supplies, hygiene packs, and other prizes for games. Information will be provided soon.

La Esperanza Clinic’s Back to School Block Party

La Esperanza Clinic is celebrating National Health Center Week with a Back to School Block Party from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families can enjoy free food, games, activities and music. For more information or to become a vendor visit the La Esperanza Health website.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Northside Back 2 School Bash

Miza, DJ Promote and CJ Luckey will be at the Northside Back 2 School Bash in Foster Communications Coliseum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Families are welcome to bring their students out to get haircuts, food, school supplies and join in the fun. Items provided at the event are free. Northside San Angelo is looking to fill 1300 backpacks will school supplies. Businesses are welcome to help donate items to help students get off on the right start this school year. Call (325) 763-7750.



Monday, Aug. 14

Back to School, Lookin’ Cool