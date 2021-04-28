ASU’s Music Fraternity leads tours at Railway Museum

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tours at the Railway Museum will be led by students of Angelo State University’s Kappa Kappa Psi this Saturday, May 1st, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The members of the honorary band fraternity will be wearing historical costumes like the people who worked for the Santa Fe Railroad over a hundred years ago, according to President Jenna Perry and Parliamentarian Manuel Garcia.

They will lead guests on a treasure hunt with a prize drawing to be held at the Railway Days Festival May 15th.

Tickets for the tour are $3 children, $4.50 military, $5 adults.

The San Angelo Railway Museum is located at703 S. Chadbourne St., San Angelo.

For more information about the Tours at the Railway Museum and the San Angelo Railway Museum visit www.sanangelorailway.org.

Courtesy: San Angelo Railway Museum