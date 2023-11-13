SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — University Theatre at Angelo State University will present the satirical comedy “The Thanksgiving Play” for its fall dinner theatre production.

In “The Thanksgiving Play,” Larissa FastHorse, humorously depicts the challenges faced by a group of teaching artists as they strive to put together a pageant that celebrates both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month.

FatHorse is the first female Native American playwright to have a play produced on Broadway, having debuted “The Thanksgiving Play” earlier in 2023.

Under the direction of Daniel Anderson, director of University Theatre, the ASU student cast includes Mitchell Martinez, Ryan Ezell, Kalli Sprawls, Kate Yantis, Brianna Kincaid, Lane Hale and Mylo Brannan.

The student production staff and crew include August Lackey, stage manager; Jasmine Solis and Lillith Morgan, assistant stage managers; Angel Pena, scenic designer; Samuel Molho and Margarita Fabela, assistant scenic designers; Emma Cullen, lighting designer; Kailey Gembler and Alec Ochoa-Razo, assistant lighting designers; Kat Fields, costume designer; Melissa Surber, assistant costume designer; Analy Preciado, sound designer/charge painter; Mia Harryman, props designer; Cassandra Fuentes and Gabbie Flores, assistant props designers; Jake Cisneros and Alexis Crawford, scenic painters; Lily Moran, wardrobe supervisor; Luz Valdez, dresser; Lane Hale, light board operator; Janae Wilson, sound board operator; and Zaiden Lopez, maitre d’.

The production will be on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive. Show times will be at 8 p.m. each night Nov. 16-18, with the doors opening for dinner service at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Nov. 19, with the doors opening for dinner service at 12:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for Arts at ASU subscribers and non-ASU students, and $12.50 for ASU students and ASU activity card holders. Tickets are available for purchase online at angelo.edu/boxoffice or through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.

For ticket information or to purchase tickets through the ASU box office, call 325-942-2000. The box office is open 3-6 p.m. weekdays in the Carr EFA Building.