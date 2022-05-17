SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, May 21 at 10 AM – 3 PM Fort Concho will be celebrating Armed Forces Day with their Living Historians doing an hourly salute on the sites parade ground near the Visitors Center at Barracks 1, 630 South Oakes. This event is free and open to the public and the site’s ten display and exhibit buildings will remain open from 9 AM to 5 PM. Donations are always accepted.

In order to honor the day and our armed forces, any active-duty member and their family members may enter and enjoy the fort at no charge! Members of the fort living history program will be displaying items on the porch of Barracks 1 as part of the event.

For more information, contact Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 or check the fort’s website at fortconcho.com.