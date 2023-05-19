SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo will kick off summer with the annual Youth Fishing Derby on the first Saturday of June.

The event will take place Saturday, June 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Celebration Bridge, (16 E. Ave. A.) Registration begins at 7 a.m.

The event features free fishing downtown along the Concho River, trophies for the largest fish and most fish caught will be awarded and free donuts and juice (while supplies last).

Participants (Ages: 1-6, 7-12, and 13-17) and chaperones must bring their own poles and bait.

For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 325-657-4450.