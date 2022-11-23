SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Angelo State Universities Student Life Director, Clint Havins, discuss this year’s annual Christmas tree lighting event.

This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in front of the Mayer Museum at the corner of Avenue N and Johnson ( 2501 W. Avenue N ) from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the tree lighting beginning around 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public with a wide range of activities for both children and adults. There will be slides, bounce houses, a synthetic ice ring, as well as 30 student organizations hosting different crafts booths throughout. The Museum will also be open during the event.

Parking will be available everywhere on ASU’s Campus but it is recommended to park at the Administration building next door to the museum or the University Center. There will be a cart service running from the University Center to the event.

Vandeventer and portions of Johnson to Avenue N will be closed during the entire event.

ASU’s Giving Program will begin Tuesday as well through Ram Pantry with a canned food drive and the Ram Family Scholarship, which will begin collecting donations.