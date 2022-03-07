SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Big Band will present a free public jazz concert on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N., according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The ASU Big Band features students performing on trumpets, trombones, saxophones and a full Latin jazz rhythm section, including piano, guitar, bass, percussion and drum set. The concert will be highlighted with performances by guest trumpeter Luke Wingfield.

The musical program for the concert will include:

“Who Me?” by Count Basie

“Epistrophy” by Thelonious Mond

“The Chicken” by Bireli Lagrene and Jaco Pastorius

“Struttin’ With Some Barbeque” by Louis Armstrong

“Stolen Moments” by Oliver Nelson

“Echoes of Harlem” by Duke Ellington

“Blues Walk” by Clifford Brown

“A Night in Tunisia” by Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie

After two years as the jazz soloist in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band, Wingfield is one of Texas’ most sought-after jazz trumpet players. He has made a career for himself as a jazz soloist, lead and commercial trumpet player, and classical player.

Wingfield regularly performs with Kris Berg’s Metroplexity Big Band, The Shelley Carroll Big Band, Mario Cruz, The DFW Jazz Network Big Band, the Houston Jazz Orchestra, and Imperial Brass, in addition to many other groups. He has also shared the stage with many jazz legends, including Sean Jones, James Morrison, Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal, Alex Iles, Andy Martin, Dennis Mackrel, Danilo Perez, Chris Vadala, and dozens of others.

The Big Band is a component of the ASU Jazz Ensembles Program, which offers diverse and creative, small- and large-group jazz performance experiences. It covers a wide range of styles, including bebop, Latin jazz, free jazz, funk, hip-hop and many others. Members of the Big Band are selected by audition, and ASU is proud to offer performances in this uniquely American art form. The Jazz Ensembles are directed by Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands.