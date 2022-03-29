SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s music faculty and staff will host the triumphant return of their annual ASU Faculty and Friends Concert on Sunday, April 3, at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. in downtown San Angelo.

The concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. ASU music faculty and staff performers will include:

Timothy Bonenfant – clarinets

Mark Covey – bass, baritone

John Irish – trumpet

Connie Kelley – flutes

Steven Keniston – piano

Hunter Mabery – piano

Fagner Rocha – violin

Trent Shuey – percussion

The concert will also feature special guest performer Emilee Hall Rocha, orchestra director at Central High School, on violin. The musical program for the concert will include:

“Fantaisie-Impromptu” by Frederic Chopin

“The Cat’s Meow” for solo clarinet by Monica Houghton

“Sonata for Flute and Piano” by Francis Poulenc

“Set That On Fire” by Missy Mazzoli

“Twelve Haiku” by Philip Rothman

“Prayer” for solo bass clarinet by Lera Auerbach

“Bois epais” from “Amadis” by Jean-Baptiste Lully

“Sonata in C for 2 Violins” by Johann Sebastian Bach

Bonenfant, Covey, Irish, Kelly, Keniston, Rocha and Shuey are all members of the ASU music faculty. Mabery is ASU’s staff accompanist. The ASU Faculty and Friends Concert is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Courtesy: Angelo State University