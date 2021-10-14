Angelo State University to hold fireworks show after Homecoming Pep Rally & Bonfire

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is planning a fireworks show at the conclusion of the annual Homecoming Pep Rally and lighting of the Homecoming Bonfire on Friday, Oct. 15, next to Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

The Pep Rally will begin at 8:30 p.m., the Bonfire will be lit at 9 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Residents in the surrounding area may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence. For concerns during the event, the public is advised to contact the ASU Police Department at 325-942-2071.

More details about ASU’s Homecoming events are available at angelo.edu/homecoming.

Courtesy: Angelo State University