Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble to present annual fall concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert on Friday, Nov. 19, in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N, according to a release from the university on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Titled “Magic,” the concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The 12-member Percussion Ensemble will perform, as well as its director, Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands.

The musical program for the concert will include:

“Magic” by Harrison J. Collins

“Reality & Illusion” by Michael Udow

“The Whistler” by George H. Green

“Triplets” by George H. Green

“Disguised” by Clif Walker

“Luminescence” by Nathan Daughtrey

The Percussion Ensemble students perform on a wide variety of percussion instruments. Ensemble members include Allison Culwell of Greybull, Wyo., Destiny Flores of San Angelo, Jose Gonzales of Lyons, Coulter McWilliams of Ozona, Anthony Navarro of San Angelo, Adrian Ortega of Sweetwater, Trace Riley of San Angelo, Hannah Stapleton of Fredericksburg, Isaias Torres of San Angelo, Brooke Vincent of Stanton, Annie Weaver of San Angelo and Bailey Wells of Big Spring.

Everyone attending the concert will need to complete ASU’s visitor wellness screening (angelo.edu/wellness-screening-visitor) and be prepared to show their wellness screening badge before entering the ASU Auditorium. Masks/face coverings are encouraged, but are not mandatory.

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.

Courtesy: Angelo State University