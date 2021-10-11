Angelo State University Homecoming Week Celebrations

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s 2021 Homecoming events and activities run throughout this week, culminating on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the Homecoming football game between the ASU Rams and UT-Permian Basin.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “ASU Hits the Big Screen,” and many of the events are open to the public, including:

Tuesday, Oct. 12

7 p.m.: Ram Remembrance – a memorial ceremony to mark the passing of ASU students, faculty, staff and alumni during the previous academic year. The ceremony will take place in the Houston Harte University Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

3:30-5:30 p.m.: Dance Marathon – an annual event to raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon Hospital. It will take place outdoors at the ASU Pavilion.

Friday, Oct. 15

6 p.m.: Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner & Awards – begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the Alumni Association for $60 per person for members or $75 each for non-members.

– begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the Alumni Association for $60 per person for members or $75 each for non-members. 8:30 p.m.: Pep Rally, Bonfire and Fireworks – in the open area near Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

10 a.m.: ASU Homecoming Parade – begins at the Mayer Softball Complex and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center.

– begins at the Mayer Softball Complex and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center. Noon: Midday Madness – the Rams and Belles basketball teams will tip off their first practice of the season complete with lots of family-friendly activities in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

– the Rams and Belles basketball teams will tip off their first practice of the season complete with lots of family-friendly activities in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. 3-5 p.m.: Alumni Association Ram Jam – tailgate party includes free food, games, a free concert by country artist Case Hardin, and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center.

– tailgate party includes free food, games, a free concert by country artist Case Hardin, and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center. 6 p.m.: Homecoming Football Game – the ASU Rams take on the UTPB Falcons at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

During the Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner & Awards event, 15 notable alumni, faculty, staff, retired faculty and honorary alumni will be honored for both 2020 and 2021. The most prestigious recognition will go to 2020 Distinguished Alumnus, Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, Class of 2012, Medal of Honor winner; and 2021 Distinguished Alumnus, Dr. Albert Reyes, Class of 1981, president and CEO of Buckner International.

Other Homecoming activities for students throughout the week will include an outdoor movie night, a Dance and Chant Contest, the annual Run-Through Sign Contest and a Blue & Gold Party.

Homecoming 2021 events are a collaborative effort of ASU’s Multicultural and Student Activities Programs, Alumni Association, Office of Communications and Marketing, Athletics Department and numerous student organizations. A complete schedule of events is available at angelo.edu/homecoming.

For more information, contact the ASU Office of Multicultural and Student Activities Programs at 325-942-2729.