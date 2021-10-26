Angelo State University & Goodfellow Air Force Base to host Doolittle Speaker Series Presentation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host a presentation of “Life as a USAF Intelligence Officer” by Col. Richard Vasquez, the U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance career field manager at the Pentagon, as part of Angelo State’s Doolittle Speaker Series on Thursday, October 28th, in the Cavness Science Building, located at 2460 Dena Drive, according to a release from Angelo State University on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Vasquez’s presentation will run 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. in Room 100 of the Cavness Building and is free and open to the public. It will also include a question-and-answer session with the audience.

A 1998 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Vasquez has served as a chief of intelligence, chief of intelligence training, flight commander, director of operations and squadron commander at Air Force bases in Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, Virginia, Florida and Alaska, as well as deputy director of readiness and resources at the Air Combat Command A2 Directorate. He was also deployed twice in support of Operation Southern Watch in Iraq, and he deployed for a year as a member of the Special Operations Joint Task Force – Afghanistan.

In addition to his bachelor’s degree from the Air Force Academy, Vasquez holds master’s degrees in strategic intelligence from American Military University, in military operational art and science from the Air Command and Staff College, and in national security strategy from the National War College.

The Doolittle Speaker Series is a joint program between ASU and Goodfellow Air Force Base designed to provide students, faculty, staff and the community with opportunities for exposure to prominent guest speakers focused on technology and national security.

Everyone attending Vasquez’s presentation will need to complete ASU’s visitor wellness screening (angelo.edu/wellness-screening-visitor) and be prepared to show their wellness screening badge, as well as have their temperature checked, before entering the Cavness Building. Masks/face coverings are encouraged, but are not mandatory.

For more information about the event, contact Dr. Joseph Rallo, chair of ASU’s Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice, at 325-486-6682 or joseph.rallo@angelo.edu.